Karters clash in Emerald at final club day of the year

REVVING UP: The senior karting team ready to race.

EMERALD and Rockhampton drivers were pitted against each another on the weekend in a friendly competition at the Emerald Karting Club’s last club day for 2019.

There were 26 racers and more than 70 people overall at the kart track on Saturday.

Secretary Dale Harker said the day was successful and fun.

“We had a great turnout,” she said. “There was a lot of healthy competition, especially with the juniors coming up the ranks.

“The seniors did well until the finals when they decided to take each other out on the second corner.

“They decided to play bumper cars. Four of them spun out. One was off the track for the rest of the race with a bent chassis.”

Recently the Emerald and Rockhampton karting clubs decided to become sister clubs, which provides reciprocal membership and a greater funding pool for both clubs.

That decision will be added to the Emerald club’s constitution at next month’s annual general meeting.

The Emerald, Bundaberg, Rockhampton, and Gladstone clubs have their calendars so organised that race days do not conflict, and one club may visit another.

The Emerald club has about 60 members at the moment.

“Our aim is to double that in the next 12 months,” Ms Harker said.

“We want people with karts sitting in their sheds to come back.

“It’s a happy place to be – very social, and we welcome families.”

The club has signed a tenure agreement with the council, securing lease over the karting track and grounds for five years.

The finals for the CQ Series, a four-round competition, will be on November 15 in Rockhampton.