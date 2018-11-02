Karts are now on track

Nearly two years of hard work and persistence is set to pay off for Moranbah Kart Club.

NEARLY two years of hard work and persistence is set to pay off for a local kart club as they race toward their grand opening event on Saturday.

Having recently finished a complete upgrade to the facilities, including track resurfacing, a new toilet block and landscaping on the grounds, the Moranbah Kart Club is almost ready to open to the community.

Moranbah Kart Club president Dave Kent said he was extremely proud to have led the project to transform the club's facilities.

"I enjoyed riding karts in my younger years and wanted my children to be able to have that experience too,” Mr Kent said.

"When we first reopened the kart track to the public in August 2016, we had hoped we'd be able to raise some funds to look at resurfacing the track.

"The Queensland Government's Get Playing Places and Spaces grant along with the funding and support from Isaac Regional Council helped to bring the project into reality a lot quicker than we had imagined.

"The Moranbah Kart Club could not have achieved this complete track upgrade without this incredible, ongoing support from Adept Contractors or the blood, sweat and tears of our amazing crew of volunteers.”

After the club received a $100,000 funding boost in 2016, council injected a further $10,000 into the upgrade project via a major community grant, providing additional infrastructure support as the rejuvenation works continued.

Mayor Anne Baker said the Moranbah Kart Club committee had worked hard to bring their grand vision for the track to fruition.

"The pure people power that has driven this track and facility upgrade project over the past 18 months is a great example of what can be achieved when the community works together toward a common goal.”

"Despite facing several setbacks, primarily due to the severe weather events experienced in the region in recent years, the committed and passionate committee never lost sight of their vision for the club.”

Moranbah Kart Club's Grand Opening day will be held at the track at 249 Goonyella Rd on Saturday from 9am to late.

The day includes an official opening, karts for hire, jumping castle, food stalls and super kart demonstrations.