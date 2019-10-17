Kate and Wills dial up the cuteness on tour

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The North Of Pakistan

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The North Of Pakistan

Cute couple alert. Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are clearly having a whale of a time on their royal visit to Pakistan away from all three kids.

Prince William and Kate took a helicopter ride high into the Himalyas on Wednesday in scenes that one royal reporter joked are sure to make Prince George jealous.

They visited the Kalash people in northern Pakistan who face floods from melting glaciers and suffer from the effects of climate change the royal visit is hoping to highlight. Nevermind the chartered helicopters - Prince Harry is taking the heat on that one.

They visited a village where they shook hands with locals and wore some gorgeous colourful headgear.

No kids, anywhere!

The couple were given a book commemorating Princess Diana’s visit in 1991 and even wore a similar hat to what she did. Picture: Samir Hussein — Pool/Getty Images.

Then they visited a Kalash village, where Kate got a way better hat. Picture: Samir Hussein — Pool/Getty Images.

Kate is draped in some colourful local garments. Picture: Samir Hussein — Pool/Getty Images.

With local kids in the Himalayas. Picture: Samir Hussein — Pool/Getty Images.

This is the kind of picture that will make Prince George jealous of what Mum and Dad are up to today #RoyalVisitPakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/bVN2x5JOQs — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 16, 2019

The royal visit to Pakistan is the most complex that Kensington Palace has ever undertaken and is designed to highlight British links to the country.

On Tuesday, the couple met Prime Minister Imran Khan who has known Prince William since he was a young boy. They also took a tuktuk to visit the Pakistan National Monument in matching custom-made emerald green outfits.

Walking in the Margallah Hills National Park. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Debating whether to Facetime the kids. Picture: Photo/B.K. Bangash.