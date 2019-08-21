Kate dumped Hughesy via text

Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek won’t be in a studio together anytime soon.

Kate Langbroek dumped her long-time radio co-host Dave Hughes via a text message, it's been revealed.

All year Langbroek has been co-hosting the Hit Network's national drive show from Italy, where she's been living with her husband and four kids.

But Langbroek has been missing from the show for the past few weeks and there's been some confusion as to whether or not she's left the program for good.

Today, Langbroek set the record straight when she called into the drive show from Sicily and spoke to Hughes and fill-in co-host, Ed Kavalee.

Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek are long-time radio partners.

Hughes explained to listeners that he was expecting Langbroek and her family to wrap up their European sojourn in the next month.

"We were planning for you to come back in a few weeks, weren't we," he said to Langbroek on air.

"Well, you were trying to talk me into that," she replied.

Langbroek explained that she was originally planning on taking the whole year off from radio while she travelled around Europe, until Hughes changed her mind.

Kate Langbroek has spent most of the year in Italy. Picture: Instagram

"He talked me into working the first six months of it (2019)," she said on air today.

"Then I would have been coming back to work in October. So my precious year away which, I had to fight tooth and nail to get anyway … I would have ended up having 12 weeks off."

Langbroek has made the decision to step away from the show as a permanent co-host for the remainder of the year and will instead call into the program every now and then.

And she broke the news to Hughes and the show's executive producer, Sacha French, in a rather brutal manner.

"You texted me and Sacha a few weeks ago," Hughes said to Langbroek, before asking French to reveal what the message said.

"Just that she was sad, that she needed to have her year," French said.

Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek.

It's expected that Langbroek will be return to Australia and her role as permanent co-host of the Hughesy and Kate Show in 2020.

Kavalee, who last week was dumped as co-host of the 2Day FM breakfast show in Sydney, will fill-in with Hughes until the end of the year.

Hughesy and Kate airs weekdays from 4.30-6.30pm on the Hit Network