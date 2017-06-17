Kayla Ross named as 2017 CH Face of Relay

Cancer survivor Kayla Ross with her partner Hayden Adams and their children Kalani (8 months) and Harrison (almost 3 years).

"IT can happen to anyone.”

For many of us, this is a familiar phrase.

But eight months ago, it became a reality for Kayla Ross.

The 24-year-old and her partner had just moved back to Emerald to be closer to family and she was pregnant with their second child.

She was happy and healthy.

But her world got turned upside down when unexpected chest pains led to a hospital visit in September 2016.

"We went over to the hospital and they broke the news to me that I had a lymphoma cancer,” she said.

"They didn't know what type at the time and the following day they sent me down to Brisbane for tests.

"That's when they said I was stage three with Hodgkin Lymphoma.”

Kayla, who has been named the 2017 Central Highlands Face of Relay, said her diagnosis didn't seem real at first.

"You just don't think it's going to be cancer,” she said.

"It wasn't until I got down to Brisbane that it hit home - I'm going to be going through this journey and it's going to be a long, hard one.

"But with everyone's support I knew I could do it.”

At 35 weeks, Kayla was induced and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Kalani.

"I had her that morning and I got the day and night with her, then the following morning I was taken back up to the cancer ward and started chemo.”

Kayla spent two weeks in Brisbane before starting fortnightly visits from Emerald to Rockhampton for treatment.

"It was challenging and long, but we got there,” she said.

In March this year, Kayla received her last chemo treatment and a month ago her PET scan came back all clear.

"It was the best day, we had a big purple party to celebrate the journey and everyone who supported me and just getting over that last hurdle,” she said.

Kayla said she was honoured to be taking on the role of Face for this year's Relay for Life event, which raises funds for Cancer Council's vital research and support services.

"Throughout my whole treatment Cancer Council offered me counselling, help with accommodation and fuel, discounted wigs if I wanted... pretty much anything I needed they were there,” she said.

"It's seriously to such a good cause.

"You might not have anybody close to you or you haven't been through cancer but it can literally happen to anybody.

"I was always saying 'oh it's not going to happen to me', and nobody close to me has ever gone through it.

"All I can say is give it a go and get behind it.”

The 2017 Central Highlands Relay for Life will be held at the Emerald Showgrounds on August 19 and 20.

Visit www.relayforlife.org.au for more info or to register.