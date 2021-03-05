‘Keen as mustard’ to get down and dirty

Glenlee’s Tim Granshaw will take to the track in the top gun class.

Drivers and spectators alike are “keen as mustard” for Saturday’s CQ Mudsportz twin track meeting, according to club president Marlene Granshaw.

Thirty-five cars will hit the Kabra track from 2.30pm, racing in four classes - junior, standard, buggy and top gun.

Granshaw said as well as a strong local contingent, drivers were coming from centres including Mackay, Jericho, Sarina and Blackwater.

“Everyone’s keen as mustard to get back to the track,” she said.

“We had a race meeting in September last year but due to COVID it was a closed event so spectators weren’t allowed.

“This is a ticketed event and we’re doing well with ticket sales.”

The program will start with drags and then move into twin track.

Granshaw said CQ drivers to watch included Tony Galvin in the buggy class, and Tim Granshaw in top gun.

The Pearce family would be well represented, with patriarch Greg in action, along with some of his children and grandchildren.

Granshaw described mud racing as “good family fun”.

She said she loved watching the junior drivers, who start at age 10, grow in confidence and ability behind the wheel.

For more information about Saturday’s meeting, head to the CQ Mudsportz Facebook page.

