Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Glenlee’s Tim Granshaw will take to the track in the top gun class.
Glenlee’s Tim Granshaw will take to the track in the top gun class.
Motor Sports

‘Keen as mustard’ to get down and dirty

Pam McKay
5th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Drivers and spectators alike are “keen as mustard” for Saturday’s CQ Mudsportz twin track meeting, according to club president Marlene Granshaw.

Thirty-five cars will hit the Kabra track from 2.30pm, racing in four classes - junior, standard, buggy and top gun.

Granshaw said as well as a strong local contingent, drivers were coming from centres including Mackay, Jericho, Sarina and Blackwater.

“Everyone’s keen as mustard to get back to the track,” she said.

“We had a race meeting in September last year but due to COVID it was a closed event so spectators weren’t allowed.

“This is a ticketed event and we’re doing well with ticket sales.”

The program will start with drags and then move into twin track.

Granshaw said CQ drivers to watch included Tony Galvin in the buggy class, and Tim Granshaw in top gun.

The Pearce family would be well represented, with patriarch Greg in action, along with some of his children and grandchildren.

Granshaw described mud racing as “good family fun”.

She said she loved watching the junior drivers, who start at age 10, grow in confidence and ability behind the wheel.

For more information about Saturday’s meeting, head to the CQ Mudsportz Facebook page.

More stories

Want to go to Rockynats? See what tickets are left

LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

CQ Capras celebrate success in pre-season challenge

buggies cq mudsportz kabra track motor sports mud racing top gun whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses work together on radar project for weather bureau

        Premium Content Businesses work together on radar project for weather bureau

        News The collaboration of engineering, electrical and transport businesses will build four weather radars.

        Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Premium Content Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Health Explained: Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Anglo American planning re-entry to evacuated CQ mine

        Premium Content Anglo American planning re-entry to evacuated CQ mine

        Business A likely cause of the elevated gas levels at the mine last month has also been...

        Police search for man who harassed, threatened motorist

        Premium Content Police search for man who harassed, threatened motorist

        Crime “The male driver of the HiLux sounded the horn, flashed lights and signalled for...