Keen for a fourth victory

FINALS BATTLE: Brothers captain Cameron Keene and Rolleston opening batsman Isaac Jones will face off tomorrow for the Central Highlands senior cricket grand final.

CRICKET: When Brothers opener Cameron Keene takes to the field as captain tomorrow, it will be a mixture of deja vu and maiden nerves.

The Emerald side will be going for its fourth straight premiership and though Keene has been part of each win, this year it will be his first leading the side.

"It definitely puts a lot more pressure on me to have to work hard and deliver,” he said.

"I'll also be looking after 10 other blokes to guide the team to the premiership.

"But I'm definitely looking forward to it with excitement.”

The forecast for tomorrow's game promises a chance of rain which, if it's too wet, could delay play until next week.

"If we get on, we have to play 20 overs each then it goes to Duck Worth Lewis otherwise we will postpone to next weekend,” Keene said.

"We would definitely like the sun. We know the pitch is perfect so rain just adds an extra element of surprise and there's no way to tell how it will go.

"It will be a big job trying to follow in Chris's (former captain) footsteps but we are going for the win. Rolleston is a quality side and always turn up to play and we will have to play our best to beat them.”

Rolleston opening batsman Isaac Jones is making his second appearance in a grand final and said the team was quietly confident.

"It was pretty close last year so it gives us confidence that we're only a little bit away,” Jones said.

"If we're a little bit better maybe this is our year. We just beat Springsure which took a real team performance. We probably didn't have enough runs but we dug deep in the field. Our bowling and fielding has been top notch. We're not too worried if it rains, it's just whatever happens on the day.”