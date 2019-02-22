Keen to play, Short turns to spinner for help

D'Arcy Short has shown enough for the Hurricanes to suggest his spinners could be a handy asset against India. Picture: Rob Blakers/AAP

D'ARCY Short has gone back to spinning school in a bid to enhance his Australian selection prospects.

Short is working with former Indian tweaker Sridharan Sriram, hoping his left-arm wrist spinners give him a selection edge for Australia's Twenty20 and one-day series in India.

"Definitely if I can give two or three overs, or even four or five in one-day cricket, then it's always going to help my selection in the end and hopefully it goes in my favour," Short said yesterday ahead of the opening T20 with India tomorrow night (AEST) in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Short took 10 wickets in 15 Big Bash League games for the Hobart Hurricanes in the recently competed tournament, where he was the leading scorer with 637 runs at a strike rate of more than 140.

Spin consultant Sriram has previously worked with Short on Australia A tours and helped the 28-year-old gain further confidence with his bowling.

"I did a lot of work with him in the A tour in August - that was good - and did a bit of work with him yesterday, just refining things," Short said.

Sriram is urging Short to "keep things simple and keep my momentum ... and energy through the crease".

Australia's squad has a host of opening batting candidates to partner captain Aaron Finch: Short, Usman Khawaja and regular BBL openers Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis.

Short said if he won selection he would adopt a simple batting outlook.

"Just try and enjoy it and have fun and not put too much pressure on myself while I'm out there," he said.

"Just go about my plans and hopefully it comes off."

Following tomorrow night's game, Australia and India will clash in another T20 game three days later in Bengalaru and then play five one-day internationals, with the series-opener on March 2.

- Steve Larkin