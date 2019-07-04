MINOR PREMIERS: The Clermont Bushpigs remain focused despite being undefeated after nine games.

RUGBY UNION: Years of hard work have so far paid off for the Clermont Bushpigs, who are undefeated in their season so far.

The Bushpigs sit first on the Arcadian Organic Cup ladder, securing the minor premiership already with nine wins from nine games and they don't plan on stopping.

Club president and coach Jake Kennedy said his side remained focused on the week-to-week trials of the season.

"We want to keep our momentum rolling now,” Kennedy said.

"I'm not the biggest fan of going undefeated all year with the added pressure it puts on a grand final.

"We can't get cocky and I don't think the boys are.

"They are keeping a cool head about themselves and making sure they are performing on the field, which is shown in the scores week to week.”

Kennedy attributes a good portion of his team's success this year to their team chemistry and mateship.

"It's the closest team I've seen in the five years I've been with the club,” he said.

"A lot of team bonding this year and I can see how much it's benefiting on the field.”

It has taken a few lean years of patience and development for the club to build to the point of sitting on top of the competition ladder.

And if the Bushpigs manage to claim the premiership, it would be

a first for a lot of the

group.

"The club has won plenty of grand finals in the past but it would be a first for a lot of the players,” Kennedy said.

"Our players have been building for past 3-4 years.

"It's a good reward from losing every game in 2015-16 to now being the ones winning and it's the same team that was getting flogged.”

It's been a whole-club effort for the Bushpigs in building a well-rounded team and club.

"This year's been fantastic with the effort these boys have put in,” Kennedy said.

"We've got a good committee this year which is a big benefit to a club and they do so much work behind the scenes.

"We're a very skilled team, there's nobody in the team that can just play one position.”

The Bushpigs' next game is against the second-placed Emerald Rams on Saturday, July 6 in Clermont.