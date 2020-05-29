Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police check a car at the border.
Queensland Police check a car at the border.
Letters to the Editor

Keeping borders closed is 'small price to pay' for safety

29th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER listening to the arguments for and against opening the borders and the need to help the tourist operators to survive, I think I have a solution.

Quite a few years ago, I set off, along with friends, on a caravan getaway along Queensland coastline an hopefully further west from Rockhampton. It was during the cooler months of the year.

We encountered trouble right from the outset when trying to book into caravan parks for a few nights. Apparently the Victorians book from year to year and we were not able to go where we wanted to go as no sites were available for Queenslanders. 

So, for those so keen to get away, may I suggest you take this opportunity to see our fabulous state, once the restrictions are relaxed and with no southerners around to stop you booking into caravan parks.

Remember to social distance, wave to fellow Queenslanders as they enjoy the best Queensland has to offer. Look after our own tourist operators and they will be able to recover from what has undoubtedly been a very trying time.

We all need to accept responsibility for our own fate and by keeping the borders closed until it is safe for us all to move freely about once again, is a small price to pay for the safety of everyone we love and care for.

LYN SPAIN, Toowoomba

More Stories

coronavirus toowoomba letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant creates job opportunities for locals

        premium_icon Mining giant creates job opportunities for locals

        News A number of positions are available for people who want to step in to the industry or expand their skills.

        New officer in town out to reduce road trauma

        premium_icon New officer in town out to reduce road trauma

        Local Faces Senior Constable Andrew Perrett started at Nebo police station in February and...

        Council questions hefty bill of flawed election count

        premium_icon Council questions hefty bill of flawed election count

        Council News During the council election both electoral candidates and Mackay voters expressed...

        Why Cook chose the name Whitsunday Passage

        premium_icon Why Cook chose the name Whitsunday Passage

        People and Places Cape Hillsborough, Slade Point and more: here’s how Captain Cook chose their names...