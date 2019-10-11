Keeping promise to family

KYLIE Sunnerdale loves her new hairdo, especially because it helped raise more than $8,000 for those affected by cancer.

The Emerald local has been greatly impacted by cancer, which sparked her to hold a fundraising event at the Emerald Golf Club, where she shaved her head in support of the cause and auctioned off her plait for a whopping $1,000.

“I lost my uncle in May this year to cancer, after he fought really hard from his diagnosis in August 2018,” she said.

“One of the last things I said to him was that I would shave my head for him and raise funds to support others experiencing cancer.

“I wanted to raise money for those going through the hardest time of their lives, so that I could help make it the slightest bit better for them.

“Hair grows back. Those impacted by cancer have lost something forever — it’s the least I can do.”

GOOD CAUSE: Kylie Sunnerdale shaved her head to honour her uncle.

Ms Sunnerdale said she had been raising money for a few months in the lead up to the shave event.

“I had colleagues donate certain amounts for every person they knew who had experienced cancer, and it is just so prevalent in all of our lives we were able to raise much more than I imagined.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan thanked Ms Sunnerdale for her fundraising efforts.

“Around 1,300 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Central Queensland,” Ms McMillan said.

“Community support is vital to our work and helps us ensure those impacted by cancer don’t have to face the disease alone.

For more info, visit cancerqld.org.au.