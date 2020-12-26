Kelly Brouhaha to debut at Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival

Kelly Brouhaha will debut on the marque stage at the 2021 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival in February. Picture: Lyn Taylor

The announcements keep on coming for the 2021 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival with Kelly Brouhaha set to make her debut on the main stage.

The South Australian award-winning songwriter is one of those artists who’s unique style simply cannot be put into a box, critics say.

After working with and supporting numerous artists such as Beccy Cole, Sara Storer, Clare Bowditch, Ella Hooper, Sarah McLeod, Diesel and Jon Stevens, Kelly Brouhaha will take #AgnesBluesFest on one incredible journey from big blues, through feel-good songs brimming with funky rhythms and gorgeous melodies, to soulful Americana.

From big blues to soulful country, her music is described as real and raw and vulnerable.

Her musical journey developed after she was fed up with what society dictated as success and she was disillusioned by a consumer society.

So Brouhaha sold her material possessions to follow a passion for travel, camping and a good cup of tea, hitting the road to tour Australia with her real, raw and vulnerable music in her trusty van christened “Pamela Vanderson”.

Kelly has a contract with source music and Brouhaha’s tunes have been on high rotation on the ABC, for Qantas and in the spiritual home of country music, Nashville.

Clare Bowditch described Brouhaha as having “an extraordinarily rare voice” and Nkechi Anele from Triple J Roots enthused “that girl’s got amazing pipes, she sounds like Amy Winehouse, but with more of a soulful edge as opposed to a jazz hook”.

Website themusic.com.au wrote “Kelly Brouhaha wears many skins, and her Brouhaha outfit is a refreshing burst of acoustic folk.”

“Filtering her glossy pipes through pure UV, Kelly Brouhaha’s rhythmic guitars brilliantly shine beneath her cascading vocals.”

The no-nonsense firebrand and multi-instrumentalist will make her debut on the main stage at the SES grounds on Captain Cook Drive.

For tickets and accommodation information about the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival visit the website.

