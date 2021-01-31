Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Music

Kelly Rowland gives birth to baby boy

by Jessica Bennett, New York Post
31st Jan 2021 1:41 PM

Singer Kelly Rowland is now a mother of two.

The Destiny's Child alum welcomed her second son with husband Tim Weatherspoon last week, announcing the birth of little Noah Jon Weatherspoon on Sunday morning on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon

Greeted us!," the former Voice coach announced. "We are truly grateful - 1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz, 19in."

Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.

The attached photo shows big brother Titan, 6, gazing into the newborn's eyes.

Rowland announced her pregnancy last October in her Women's Health cover story.

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland told the outlet.

Rowland and Witherspoon have been married since 2014.

Kelly Rowland with Tim and Titan.
Kelly Rowland with Tim and Titan.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kelly Rowland gives birth to baby boy

More Stories

baby celebrity kelly rowland music tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Big shoes to fill’: Isaac council searches for new CEO

        Premium Content ‘Big shoes to fill’: Isaac council searches for new CEO

        News Incumbent CEO is retiring after a 40-year career in local council.

        ’Beautiful family’ loses everything in devastating fire

        Premium Content ’Beautiful family’ loses everything in devastating fire

        Community ‘They are the most beautiful family you could ever meet and would always do...

        Child injured in quad bike rollover on CQ property

        Premium Content Child injured in quad bike rollover on CQ property

        News Paramedics were called to the private property in Central Queensland.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump trial must proceed

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump trial must proceed

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.