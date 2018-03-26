HE'S BACK: Ken O'Dowd to run for re-election

HE'S IN: Ken O'Dowd will run for a fourth term.

HE'S IN: Ken O'Dowd will run for a fourth term. Andrew Thorpe

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has made his decision - and he's not looking back.

The Gladstone-based MP announced today he will be seeking a fourth term in parliament, confirming LNP preselection had opened and that he intended to fill out his paperwork "in the next few weeks".

"I am nominating, yes," Mr O'Dowd said.

"I've got a lot of unfinished business and I'd like to finish some of that off before I retire."

The former QAL clerk and pub owner first won the seat in 2010 from now-deputy mayor Chris Trevor, defeating Cr Trevor again in 2013 as the Coalition regained Government.

He narrowly held onto the seat in 2016's double dissolution, scraping in by less than 2000 votes against the then-26-year-old Zac Beers.

If he is successful in seeking the LNP's nomination for a fourth time, it will set up a rematch with Mr Beers, who was officially preselected as the Labor candidate last Friday.

Mr O'Dowd said he wasn't worried about facing off against Mr Beers for a second time.

"I don't look over my shoulder, I don't think I have to," he said.

"There's only one direction for me and that's forward.

"I've got an agenda for Flynn around water infrastructure, health, road projects... I need at least another three years to achieve that, I think."

Mr O'Dowd said he wasn't aware of any potential challengers for the LNP nomination, but he expected to face at least half a dozen candidates in the general election.

He also dismissed suggestions Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's absence from the electorate over the last two years meant the Coalition was taking the seat for granted.

"Australia's a big place, there's a lot of things he's got to do," he said.

"The margins in Flynn are that close, no one takes Flynn for granted."