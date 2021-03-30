Kenmore Lodge initiative sure to be a winner at CYS

This is the first year that Kenmore Lodge has targeted the CYS with a sizeable draft of yearlings. Photo: istock

Business acumen has long been a major player in the marketing and sale of thoroughbred yearlings but this has been taken to a new level at Rockhampton’s Capricornia Yearling Sales on April 11.

The draft of 10 superbly bred yearlings offered by Wyreema’s Cameron and Kellie Bond will have been “broken in” or, in the new politically correct term, educated to be ridden and trained.

The couple are not only highly respected in thoroughbred breeding circles, but they also run a sizeable operation of pre-training and breaking-in young horses at their property.

The concept, a first for a sizable draft at the Capricornia Yearling Sales, is certain to be applauded by buyers as it saves them both time and money.

Breaking-in and educating yearlings varies in price but in some cases costs as much as up to $2000 or even more.

Not only will the Kenmore Lodge yearlings have been educated to perform track work but they will be available for inspection performing just that as from a week before the CYS.

“We run a big breaking-in and educating horse business as part of our operation and actually Cameron has broken in three GR 1 winners – Tyzone, Plain God and Winning Ways,” Kellie said.

“Our idea was to try to offer something different which may be appealing to buyers.”

Kellie said it was hoped the Kenmore Lodge draft could be stabled at Callaghan Park racecourse.

“They will be going to Callaghan Park for track work where potential buyers can not only inspect them but see them working on the track,” she said.

“They are also educated to go into the barriers and trot out.

“Naturally, the yearlings are not fully wound-up but it will be a big start for their buyers.”

The Kenmore Lodge draft comprises yearlings by Deep Field, Better Than Ready, Manhattan Rain, Winning Rupert and Heroic Valour among others.

“All our yearlings are coming up to Rocky to be sold and they have realistic reserves on them. We want to support our Central and North Queensland clients and we are planning to become more involved in the Capricornia sale,” Kellie said.

Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon and Magic Millions Bloodstock Consultant James Dawson praised the Kenmore Lodge initiative.

“I can see nothing wrong with what Kenmore Lodge is doing. It is a big positive for buyers and will save them money and that is going to be good for them,” Fenlon said.

Dawson said many yearlings at last year’s National Winter Sales on the Gold Coast were sold as been broken-in as the sale had been delayed because of COVID restrictions.

“It was well received as it allowed buyers the opportunity to still target the early races for two-year-olds if the yearlings showed early ability,” he said.

“I think what Kellie and Cameron are doing for the Rocky sale is very good. I believe this trend of having the yearlings already broken-in is going to be a catching trend.”

At the recent Gold Coast March Yearling Sale, Kenmore Lodge recorded the second highest vendor results, selling 28 yearlings for $1.684m.

“I can assure your buyers attending the Rockhampton sale that the Kenmore yearlings will have been expertly handled and trained whereby they have worked on the Clifford Park track in Toowoomba with mates. It’s a big start that’s for sure,” Kellie said.

In the racing industry, particularly on the race track in competition, a good start is a crucial factor leading towards success.