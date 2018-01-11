Kenny in winning form

ROPED UP: Emerald's Shane Kenny combined with Yass's Clay Bush to win the team roping at Myrtleford.

ROPED UP: Emerald's Shane Kenny combined with Yass's Clay Bush to win the team roping at Myrtleford. Dave Ethell Photos

RODEO: EMERALD cowboy Shane Kenny started the Christmas Run in the Australian Professional Rodeo Association with two wins at Myrtleford in north-east Victoria.

Kenny was one of the Queenslanders who headed south for a run of rodeos which will end with New South Wales events at Finley and Mt Hunter this week.

At Myrtleford, Kenny won the rope and tie with a time of 4.85 seconds from fellow Emerald rider Campbell Hodson (5.35 seconds).

In team roping, Kenny combined with Clay Bush from Yass in New South Wales to win in 6.6 seconds from Hodson and Charters Towers cowboy Ryley Gibb, who were clocked at 6.7 seconds.

Kingaroy cowboy Brad Cavanagh joined with fellow Queensland rider Robert McPhee for third in team roping in a time of seven seconds.

Kenny's daughter Ellysa Kenny, the current APRA all-around cowgirl titleholder, was second in breakaway roping at Myrtleford and third in the junior barrel race.

There were no scores in the bull ride at Myrtleford with the bulls from The Rock contractor John P. Gill having an easy win in head to head battles with the cowboys.

Tooma cowboy Brad Pierce scored 78 points in saddle bronc at Myrtleford to win from Cooper Thatcher, of Gundagai in New South Wales.

Cody Tyrrell, of Tongala, Victoria, won the bareback bronc ride at Myrtleford from Tumbarumba (NSW) cowboy Ben Hall.

Other Queensland placegetters in open events at Myrtleford included John McNamee (Millmerran) who was fourth in saddle bronc and Mitch Eastwell (Warwick) who finished fourth in the rope and tie.

The first APRA rodeo in Queensland this year will be at Millmerran on March 3. Most of the early action each year is in the southern states.