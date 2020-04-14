Kent: Ugly self-interest could blow up NRL return

Only two terms get discussed when ARL Commission chairman Peter V'Landys meets Channel Nine boss Hugh Marks on Tuesday.

How many rounds are played and what that is worth.

The NRL's secret hope is to push for a full 25 round competition that would run until December.

All else remain the broad wailings of the rugby league community, which is pretty good in this era.

The competition points already earned will remain.

There will be no shift on Fox Sports' contract to simulcast Friday night and Sunday afternoon games with Nine.

There will be no conference system.

Nine might propose more changes but the NRL is aware the broadcaster is merely a partner, not the administrator.

Nine might want to scrap the simulcast with Fox Sports but the NRL understands that Nine is the junior partner in the agreement. Fox Sports pays 50 per cent more than Nine.

Where Nine does have a say is the length of the season.

Nine is not excited about televising games through spring and into summer because it will overlap the T20 World Cup and would potentially split their audience.

That the NRL has broken the contract gives Nine leverage.

That leverage will be driven in correlation with Nine's reluctance to overlap the cricket, which is where the negotiations will focus.

It is truly a rugby league problem.

Just as the competition looked set to be reignited self-interest prevailed and now it all threatens to go kablooey.

Nine is using the Covid-19 crisis to get a better deal than the poorly negotiated current deal, where Nine agreed to share games with Fox Sports, who pay for the right.

That Fox Sports now has the larger audience share is enough for Nine to declare it no longer likes the deal.

The players were set to play again, and to start earning their money again, but then as soon as it looked a reality the Queensland clubs said they don't want to travel. New Zealand quickly joined them.

It's like the old union tactic; agree to do more work for a pay rise then, get the pay rise, complain about the workload.

A fortnight ago the players were happy to play on Mars if it meant the NRL resuming their contract payments. Now the season is a reality they don't want to stay in a hotel.

The clubs quickly descended into a battle over what the resumed competition will look like.

Some want conferences, some don't. Some are happy with a shortened completion, some aren't.

Some want the current competition points to remain, others want them scrapped.

If there is good news to emerge, it is it that Nine will not have a say over any of that.

Nine's contract is to broadcast the season the NRL gives them.

Most likely there will be more than 13 rounds allocated to the revised season, which would constitute a full round, because the NRL needs to play as many games as possible to generate as much broadcast money as it can.

The NRL is hoping this will appease the clubs lingering near the bottom of the table as they currently agitate for points to be scrapped.

Their claims they were caught unawares by the competition being postponed ring a little hollow.

The coronavirus was marching towards Australia before the season opened and by round two had impacted enough that crowds were banned from the game.

If the Roosters wanted to rest Boyd Cordner, amid this, and claim they were planning for a 25-round season then that is simply on them.

Parramatta's Brad Arthur reminded everybody that the conversation before the season was postponed was that early points could be vital because the season might be postponed.

It was some weekend for the game.

Seemingly from nowhere word spread that the NRL was again considering stripping points from the opening two rounds and starting the season again.

Roosters boss Nick Politis chuckled and couldn't help himself.

Politis dived into big black headlines over the weekend declaring the competition points should be scrapped because the shortened season disadvantaged teams.

In reality, Politis has said nothing privately about points being stripped from those teams that have earned them.

He has urged the NRL to look at a longer season, though.

This would have a two-fold effect.

Firstly, and most importantly, it would increase the games played. This allows the NRL to sell more games, which would generate more income in this time of financial stress.

Secondly, it would help his Roosters.

For that he makes no apology.

