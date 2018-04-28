Keys to music study

RIGHT NOTE: College director of music Aaron Rodriquez, Gonela Ngwira, Elaina Hayes, Mia Nel and Kestrel's Lee Matthews and Caroline Laughton.

RIGHT NOTE: College director of music Aaron Rodriquez, Gonela Ngwira, Elaina Hayes, Mia Nel and Kestrel's Lee Matthews and Caroline Laughton. Aden Stokes

ELAINA Hayes is among three lucky students at Emerald Christian College to receive music scholarships to study piano for one year as part of a donation from the Kestrel Community and Development fund to Emerald Christian College.

"I thought my mum was just trying to cheer me up because I honestly didn't think I was that good,” Elaina said.

"When I found out I got the music scholarship I was blown away. I thought I was dreaming.”

Emerald Christian College director of music Aaron Rodriquez said the College successfully applied to the Kestrel CDF for an upright piano for the purpose of students being able to sit their AMEB exams in Emerald rather than driving to Rockhampton.

"Without a real piano we were unable to conduct the AMEB exams for students,” he said.

"Now we are able to offer students from the wider Emerald community the opportunity to use the piano to sit their AMEB exams as well, which are scheduled for September.”

Kestrel HSEC manager Caroline Laughton appreciated the opportunity to see the new piano in action.

"I think music and performing arts are so important in children's development,” she said.

"I am glad the Kestrel CDF could contribute and provide these opportunities.”