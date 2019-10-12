Menu
Login
KFC drive-throughs across the country have become car washes today in the name of charity. Picture: Karen BLEIER / AFP
KFC drive-throughs across the country have become car washes today in the name of charity. Picture: Karen BLEIER / AFP
Lifestyle

KFC turns drive-throughs into car washes

12th Oct 2019 1:37 PM

THINKING chicken for lunch?

KFCs across the country are hosting their first ever drive-through window wash service at select restaurants across Australia.

The KFC window wash is on today from 11am - 3pm, with all donations going to the KFC Youth Foundation.

The event follows foundation's release of its second annual Youth Confidence Report, which delves into the state of issues and concerns of young Aussies.

The report includes their attitudes and opinions toward the challenges they face and topics of biggest concern, including mental health.

It also uncovered a crisis in confidence in young Aussies, with fewer than one in five feeling confident enough to be themselves in all areas of their lives.

This year the KFC Youth Foundation aims to raise $1.5 million, with all funds going to the Foundation's five charity partners: Reachout.com, Whitelion, StreetWork, Youngcare and Reach.

More Stories

car wash charity drive-thru kfc

Top Stories

    Strong fields and big crowds for tomorrow

    Strong fields and big crowds for tomorrow

    News It is anticipated more than 3500 punters will rattle through the turnstiles and fill the marquees which will be at full capacity.

    Firies work on containing grass fire near Emerald

    Firies work on containing grass fire near Emerald

    News A grass fire is burning near Emerald.

    Blackwater State manual arts makeover

    Blackwater State manual arts makeover

    News Government funding will help build a new manual arts building for Blackwater State...

    Long community roar from Emerald lioness

    Long community roar from Emerald lioness

    News Melita Corbin reached a 10 year milestone at the Emerald Lions Club.