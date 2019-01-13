McGregor reignites bitter Khabib feud

There is no love lost between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Conor McGregor saying that he was 'b****ing' through their lightweight world title fight at UFC 229.

In October Nurmagomedov, defeated McGregor via neck crank in the fourth round as he handed the Irishman his second loss in the octagon.

McGregor, 30, took a swipe at the UFC champion and boxer Paulie Malignaggi, 38, on Instagram.

The rivalry has been brewing since last summer when Malignaggi became McGregor's sparring partner before the Irishman cashed in on a money-grab boxing cameo against Floyd Mayweather.

Things turned sour when the UFC star leaked pictures and footage of the spars with a disputed knockdown of Malignaggi, prompting the Brooklyn boxer to leave Team McGregor's camp.

Recently rumours circled that negotiations for the pair to meet in the boxing ring was underway - though Malignaggi later denied the suggestion.

In a recent Instagram video, where McGregor, can be seen confronting Malignaggi last year, the former two-weight UFC champion took aim at The Magic Man and Khabib Nurmagomedov, 30.

In the post McGregor said: "I like Paulie Malignaggi" - before then calling him and Nurmagomedov 'broke b*****es."

The Notorious accused the pair of b****ing as he claimed Nurmagomedov did this to the referee through their fight.

"Don't be a b****, b****ing. The same thing I said to Khabib at the end of round 3, my round. Don't be b****ing," McGregor wrote.

"Every single round b****ing to the referee. He was even bitching in the fourth round from mount position. It baffled me.

"If anyone should have been saying anything to the referee, it should have been me in that 1st round. That round he held onto my legs for four minutes straight. With zero activity.

"But a fight is a fight who gives a f***. Crying to the referee like a proper b****. I was trying to dig my fingers into his Adams Apple.

"Many individuals in the fight business, I have learned lately, are absolute b****es. I know you's are broke boys. But don't be broke b****es."

Nurmagomedov responded to the accusation as he posted a reply on Instagram accompanied with a picture of McGregor being submitted at UFC 229.

It was the second time McGregor has lost via submission in the UFC, as Nate Diaz forced the Irishman to tap at UFC 196 in March 2016.

Malignaggi also took to Instagram, calling McGregor "cowardly" and "a pinata".

"For a guy that posts about b**** or b*****n an awful lot, it seems this guy doesn't have a proper understanding of what the word means.

"So I found a recent clip of him exemplifying its definition in one cowardly act.

"'Let the record show' that I do like Conor McGregor, everyone loves a piñata and him being combat sports official piñata there's plenty of entertainment there.

"I give him credit though. For a guy with absolutely NO BALLS, the woof tickets he sold to all you stupid motherf*****s in recent years is amazing.

"He's got a great talent for being a great bull**** artist.

"(You) can be rich, but you (definitely) a b**** you cokehead lush. So don't let that s*** you ingested on your Friday night cloud your memory of reality."

