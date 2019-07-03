Khloe K slammed over ‘fat’ jibe

Khloe Kardashian seems to have forgotten she once struggled with her weight and body image.

The E! reality star is facing a ton of backlash after she seemingly fat-shamed Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson - who hooked up while he and Khloe were still dating - on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale.

"Tristan, f**k you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Fat f***ing a**holes," a seemingly drunk Khloé screamed into a FaceTime call with a friend of Tristan's. "Don't say that you didn't do something that you f***ing did when you both f**king told me that you kissed, bitches!"

Khloe Kardashian has shed a lot of weight in recent years. Picture: Instagram

Viewers were quick to point out Khloe's hypocrisy in calling Jordyn "fat".

"Khloe Kardashian is really out here fat shaming Jordyn Woods. Bitches lose weight and forget where they came from," tweeted one watcher.

"Khloe kardashian sat up on KUWTK for a whole season crying about her weight and how she looked and now her ass is calling Jordyn Woods fat …. on f***ing television at that?" tweeted another. "I'm not one to shame for it, but your whole family got work done on their body ….so like."

Another viewer called out Khloe for hosting Revenge Body while publicly shaming someone else, writing, "Sooooo @khloekardashian has a whole TV show about fitness, @RevengeBody, yet calls Jordyn Woods fat on national television after crying for years about being body shamed by the media. You got liposuction and lost your damn mind! You got your nerve.."

This story originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission