Khloe strips in defiant response to leak

Khloe Kardashian is tackling her photo controversy head-on, stripping off on Instagram to show fans what her body really looks like.

Khloe Kardashian has issued a defiant public response to the controversy over her unedited photo leak, stripping off on Instagram and issuing a lengthy statement.

The reality star, 36, posted two short videos of herself showing off her near-naked body - "unretouched and unfiltered."

Khloe Kardashian wrote that she posted this “to show you all this isn’t Photoshopped.”

Khloe, “unretouched and unfiltered.”

The Kardashian family has been on the defensive this week since a candid photo of Khloe in a leopard print bikini surfaced on social media. The picture, reportedly posted by her grandmother, shows Khloe looking relaxed and happy - but much less filtered and airbrushed that we're used to seeing her on her own Instagram account.

Fans praised the "beautiful" snap for showing another side of the reality star, as the family's representatives fought a losing battle to have it scrubbed from the internet.

Khloe in another video shared as part of today’s post.

The “unedited” photo that started all the drama.

In a lengthy statement posted alongside these new videos today, Khloe writes of having "struggled with body image her whole life" and argues that "you should have every right" to ask that unflattering photos of yourself are not shared.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she writes.

"For a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analysed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world."

Read Khloe's statement in full below:

Khloe's public statement comes as the Kardashian family reportedly try to ascertain how exactly the photo was made public.

A source told The Sun: "Naturally there's a full scale hunt - it's not just going to be forgotten about.

"The Kardashians' team are on it - it may take a while but they want to know who did this and upset Khloe."

"The assistant that posted it on MJ's account made a genuine mistake - but that account is private and so one of her few thousand followers must have screenshotted the pic from there and that's how it 'leaked'.

Kardashian family representatives went into overdrive as the offending bikini photo circulated.

"The colour edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement sent to Page Six.

"Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

