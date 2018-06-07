Kids beat the cold

READY, SET, GO: Adam Gray, Chloe Walsh, Jorjia Wendt and Archie Thomas love to run around outside to beat the winter blues.

WINTER is truly here and students are finding fun ways to stay warm.

Temperatures dropped to the single digits around the Central Highlands this week and although it will be slightly warmer, the same can be expected next week with lows of 7°C in Clermont, 8°C for Springsure and 9°C in Emerald.

Denison State School students thought it was colder this week than ever before. Archie Thomas, 5, Chloe Walsh, 8, Adam Gray, 9, and Jorjia Wendt, 11, all agreed the best way to keep warm at school was to wear their school jumpers and sometimes their long pants when those lower temperatures hit.

Chloe and Adam said they loved to sit and soak up the sun at lunch times and Jorjia said her favourite way to warm up was to get moving and run around on the oval.

"When you sit still it can just get really cold. Running around is easy to do and in winter you don't get so sweaty,” Jorjia said.

"At home we go outside and jump on the trampoline a lot of the time and play games with my parents.”

Archie and Adam liked to be wrapped up in blankets on the couch with movies, and Chloe said even though winter had just hit, she could not wait for summer to return so she could swim in the pool.

Principal Troy Sanson said the school had acted to avoid colds this season.

"The recent cold weather is a welcome change to warm weather that we experience for most of the year,” Mr Sanson said.

"We are fortunate that our P&C does an order for school jumpers and vests early in the year so that our students can wear their uniform and be warm.”