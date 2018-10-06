Menu
MAGICAL PLACE: Abbie McBurney shows off her gorgeous garden full of colourful flowers and a unicorn.
Kids channel their inner artist

Aden_Stokes
by
6th Oct 2018 6:00 AM

KIDS from around Emerald participated in various school holiday art workshops at Open Your Art this week.

Tuesday's art workshop, Spring Has Sprung, was especially popular with the youngsters, who drew and painted a gorgeous garden full of colourful flowers.

"The kids learnt how to draw a few different types of flowers, they got to paint a big garden today,” Open Your Art owner Nikki Harris said.

"They all put their own special touches on their garden. There were lots of unicorns today.”

Mrs Harris said the kids have been having a lot of fun at the school holiday art workshops.

"The kids love it, we have been making a lot of mess and having a lot of fun. There have been some really creative results,” she said.

Mrs Harris said art is a very mindful activity that allows the kids to "zone out”.

"They can have a bit of fun, get creative and challenge themselves,” she said.

art emerald open your art school holidays
