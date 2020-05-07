Kids’ cricket helper departs Central Highlands

HANNAH Clarke spent 14 months working with schools and cricket clubs in the Central Highlands to provide an opportunity that kids might not otherwise have had.

Finishing her time as Queensland Cricket’s Central Queensland participation officer, Ms Clarke, said the most enjoyable part of the role was meeting people.

“It’s a very welcoming community,” she said. “All the clubs across the Central Highlands, the kids are so eager to learn. They’re such good kids to teach.”

“It’s always great when you’re in Emerald, Blackwater, Rolleston or wherever, the kids say hello to you. They always remember when you came and visited.”

Cricket was a sport anybody could get involved in, Ms Clarke said, making it ideal for children.

“Kid should get involved in cricket because it’s fun. There’s so many different elements to it.

“You might like batting, bowling, or fielding. There are so many little challenges that come with it, so many different parts

“It’s a great way to make friends.”

She said it was rewarding see that many clubs were running programs “with really healthy numbers” for the kids to learn the game.

She hoped cricket would continue to grow with the help of passionate volunteers.

“Trying to drive sport in rural communities has always been a part of my life,” Ms Clarke said.

“I lived most of my life in a rural area not having access to any kind of coaching. The Central Highlands is lucky that it’s got people keen to create opportunities for kids.

“Thank you to all the club volunteers for being awesome to work with.”

Central Queensland cricket manager Kade Horan said Ms Clarke’s work had been "invaluable”.

“I think considering the success she’s had in the role it certainly won’t be the same without her,” he said.

“She’s going to leave a big hole. She’s been invaluable.”

Ms Clarke is pursuing work as a PE teacher.