Triplets dealt tragic cards, beaten the odds

MIRACLES do happen and sometimes in a set of three.

Bundaberg triplets Tom, Sam and Emily Benn faced unimaginable trials before they had even turned two, but now almost six years since they were born, the trio are excelling in more ways than one.

After being born 15 weeks premature, the Benn triplets spent the first four months of their lives just trying to survive, while mum Danielle and grandparents Dianne and Geoff watched on in hope.

Danielle Benn with her triplets, Tom, Emily and Sam.

"Their little heads were smaller than a tennis ball and they were so tiny that Dianne could put her wedding ring on their arm, right up to the top of their shoulder," Geoff said.

The triplets remained in the Royal Brisbane Hospital for an extended period of time, with moments of uncertainty and heightened emotions naturally taking its toll on everyone.

But it was after the triplets finally arrived home, when the most devastating tragedy of all occurred.

Almost four years ago and months before Tom, Sam and Emily would celebrate their second birthday, their grandparents would wake to discover Danielle had taken her own life.

While they had experienced heartbreak too raw to imagine, they had also just become the sole providers of Danielle's three young children.

"Losing our girl was a tremendous loss and I wonder if we've actually had the chance to properly grieve yet," Dianne said.

"Danielle was the sweetest, most caring woman you will ever meet in your life and she was such a wonderful mum.

"In a way, we were very lucky to have the kids because they helped keep us busy and focused and I don't know where we would be if we didn't have them."

Now, Tom, Sam and Emily have started preschool at Sharon State School and their nanny and pa couldn't be prouder.

PREP TRIPLETS: Samuel, Emily and Thomas Benn at Sharon State School.

"We are so thankful for our gorgeous little people and we get compliments all the time about their great manners," Geoff said.

"They are really going great at school, their social skills are excellent and they really want to learn."

The humble grandparents said they wouldn't have been able to do it without a local family daycare worker, who ensured the three kids were prepared for school and taught them everything from shapes and colours to writing their own names.

TRIPLE THE FUN: Kayla, Dianne and Geoff Benn with the triplets Sam, Emily and Tom.

Dianne and Geoff describe Tom as a lover of life, schoolwork, reading and outside activities.

Future engineer or mechanic Sam was the smallest baby weighing just 515g, has developed a fascination of pulling things apart and putting them back together and has a great sense of humour.

While Emily is just like her mum, with a real heart of gold and 'mother hen' attitude, often rounds the boys up.

Her grandparents said the happy little girl doesn't walk, but skips around, sings and loves art and crafts.

TRIPLETS: Emily with her grandmother Dianne Benn.

"Doctors told us the babies were hour-by-hour cases and when you look at all they went through, you expect development issues, but so far they are really on track and we're just so lucky … those kids are our entire world," Geoff said.

"We tell them about their mum all the time and sometimes when we look up at the sky, they point to the brightest star and we all say 'that's mummy up there looking down at us.'"

Since school started four weeks ago, the triplets have each separately been awarded student of the week.

Tom, Sam and Emily will celebrate their 6th birthday in September.