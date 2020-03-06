Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springsure cleans up the nation in its 150th year

        premium_icon Springsure cleans up the nation in its 150th year

        News Springsure State School students took part in Clean Up Australia Day for Schools.

        Why are so few standing for election this year?

        premium_icon Why are so few standing for election this year?

        News Councillor Paul Bell came up with three possible explanations.

        Refunds demanded as taps spew dirty water

        premium_icon Refunds demanded as taps spew dirty water

        Council News Water woes continue in Clermont.

        DRUNK AND BUSTED: Man caught five times over

        premium_icon DRUNK AND BUSTED: Man caught five times over

        News Cops in shock at the massive number of drink, drug drivers around Emerald.