Ex’s wedding day swipe at NRL star

RUGBY league star Kieran Foran got married yesterday but not everyone was thrilled by the union.

The 28-year-old Foran married 49-year-old mother-of-six Karina May at Avoca yesterday just over a year after the pair went public with their romance.

But it was not all cheers and celebrations with his former partner Bec Pope taking to Instagram with poem which was a thinly veiled swipe at the Canterbury Bulldogs star.

"I think it's brave that you get up in the morning when your heart aches and life is messy and you do not feel like being soft for the world. I think it is brave that you continue to love, and express, and open your soul despite the way you were treated in the past. I think it is brave that you keep going, that you keep believing in something more, something bigger, even when you may not know what you are hoping for," the poem read.

Foran is the father of Pope's two children but she has been critical of the star's off-field antics after their relationship ended in April 2016.

Instagram picture of NRL player Kieran Foran with his former partner Rebecca Pope.

Pope posted in a now-deleted post on Instagram at the time.

"Since becoming a single mum when Jordan was only 3 weeks old, life has been completely and utterly challenging," she wrote.

"Having to deal with a newborn, a relationship/family breakdown through no choice of my own, the kids being sick constantly and renovating & getting ready to move houses.

"I feel like I haven't ever caught a break.''

Yesterday, Foran and May posted photos on their Instagram accounts to celebrate the wedding.

May has already changed her Instagram handle to @karinaforan following yesterday's nuptials.

The Central Coast group fitness instructor is an active Instagrammer with Foran and her kids playing a starring role in her posts.

Foran has had a tough few years. In 2016, he was with the Parramatta Eels but sensationally walked out mid-season after receiving treatment for depression.

Foran then joined the New Zealand Warriors on a one-year deal but after a poor season, moved back to Sydney with the Bulldogs to be closer to his children.

A toe injury ended his 2018 season.

The former New Zealand national team captain told The Sunday Telegraph he had been "looking forward to the big day for a fair while now".

"Life has just been so good away from footy and Karina has played a big part in turning my life around," he said.

"I can't tell you how much I'm looking forward to so many good times ahead."