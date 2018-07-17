Kim and Michelle's bittersweet House Rules exit

TRAILBLAZERS: Michelle and Kim were House Rules' first mum and daughter team.

THERE were plenty of tears tonight as half of the House Rules teams were eliminated in one fell swoop.

After months of slogging it out on the tools and delivering jaw-dropping makeovers for each other, the teams were understandably emotional about parting ways.

But Tweed South residents Kim and Michelle had a feeling their time on the renovation competition was up.

"We knew from David and Chiara's backyard, when we weren't able to finish, that we were going home," Kim said.

"It was bittersweet. It was so much fun being a part of House Rules. We made friendships that will last a lifetime and everything we learned - you can't put a price on that. But I think we were ready to come home and it showed in some of our performances.

"The hardest thing for us was missing the family. The only thing we could do was text. If we Facetimed the kids they would cry and we would cry."

Kim and Michelle see Kim's private backyard oasis for the first time on House Rules. Channel 7

Since filming wrapped the mum and daughter, who share their family home with Kim's husband, Michelle's two daughters and her sister and her son, have been enjoying their newly renovated house and backyard.

Last night's show revealed the backyard makeover, which included a Bali-inspired oasis for Kim including an outside bathtub, a stylish new pool area and a play area for the kids.

"The day I see my mum get in that (the bathtub) my life will be complete," Michelle laughed.

"The kids love the play area. Obviously it's been a bit cold the past few weeks, but in summer they'll get a lot of use out of it and the pool."

Kim's luxurious new outdoor bathtub, which is still yet to be christened. Channel 7

Kim and Michelle aren't sure if they'll tackle another renovation any time soon, but they're grateful for the life-changing experience.

"We're just getting used to people knowing who we are; it's crazy," Michelle said.

"Mum was getting her nails done the other day and people were coming into the salon to talk to her."

They recommend the reality series to fellow renovation novices - with a warning.

"Be prepared," Michelle said. "It's so hard; harder than what you think.

"It's easy to sit on your lounge and criticise, which is what mum and I did all the past seasons. It's so different to what people imagine. but it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Dairy farmers Toad and Mandy, Perth parents David and Chiara and Gold Coast couple Mel and Dave will now progress to the House Rules finals. The winning team will take home $355,000.