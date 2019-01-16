Kim Kardashian confirms baby news

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together via a surrogate. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together via a surrogate. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty

THE latest Kardashian to keep up with is on the way, after Kim Kardashian confirmed rumours that she and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child.

The reality TV superstar appeared on this week's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, revealing to the talk show host that her family's newest addition is a boy.

Cohen, who recently announced he's expecting his first child via surrogate, asked the lifestyle mogul if she was "working on another child."

"We are," Kardashian West, 38, responded, sitting alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

"It's a boy, I think it's been out there," the mother of three added. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

She said the baby was due "sometime soon".

Television personality Kim Kardashian West with eldest daughter North and son Saint in NYC. Picture: Raymond Hall/GC Images

The new bub, reportedly due in May, joins daughter Chicago, who was born last January via surrogate, daughter North, 5, and their first son, three-year-old Saint.

The episode aired on the eve of baby Chicago's first birthday. Kim posted a sweet message to her youngest child on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!" she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the smiling youngster.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been open about her struggles with pregnancy and decision to use a surrogate, as she had previously suffered from placenta accreta - a serious condition where the placenta becomes too deeply attached to the wall of the uterus.