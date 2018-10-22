Kimi Raikkonen wins stunning USA Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen has claimed his first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.

KIMI Raikkonen has claimed his first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix, sending Lewis Hamilton's champion charge into next week.

The Ferrari star overtook the Mercedes through Turn One after lights out and didn't look like stopping as he held off the rest of the pack in first at the iconic Circuit of the Americas.

Raikkonen's win, his first in 113 races, broke the longest win drought in the sport's history.

Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel shot past Valtteri Bottas in the second last lap to claim fourth behind Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was expected to claim the championship this weekend after snagging pole but will have to wait until the Mexican Grand Prix at the end of the month before having a chance to raise his fifth Formula 1 crown.

"Congratulations to Kimi, and great job from Max too. This was the best we could do today, and it was great that we got to do some racing," Hamilton said after the race.

Daniel Ricciardo spiralled out of Austin after his Red Bull suffered a complete power failure in the 11th lap.

The Aussie was looking good for a podium finish after a solid start, holding his own in fourth behind Valtteri Bottas. The mechanical DNF is the departing Red Bull star's fifth premature exit in 10 races and seventh for the season.

"Unbelievable," David Croft said as Ricciardo threw his hands up in anger. "It's like somebody switched off the lights."

Finishing order

1. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/FER) 1hr 34min 19.000sec

2. Max Verstappen (NED/RBR) +1.281

3. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/MER) 2.342

4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/FER) 18.222

5. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/MER) 24.744

6. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/REN) 1min 27.210

7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/REN) 1min 34.994

8. Esteban Ocon (FRA/RAC) 1min 39.288

9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/HAA) 1min 40.657

10. Sergio Perez (MEX/RAC) 1min 41.080

11. Brendon Hartley (NZL/STR) 1 lap

12. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/SAU) 1 lap

13. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/MCL) 1 lap

14. Pierre Gasly (FRA/STR) 1 lap

15. Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/WIL) 1 lap

16. Lance Stroll (CAN/WIL) 2 laps

Not classified: Charles Leclerc (MON/SAU) 25 laps Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RBR) 48 laps Romain Grosjean (FRA/HAA) 54 laps Fernando Alonso (ESP/MCL) 55 laps