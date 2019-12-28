Menu
BLESSED: St Luke's Anglican Emerald and Emerald Salvation Army served more than 70 meals to the Central Highlands community on Christmas Day as part of the 2019 Home Alone Christmas lunch.
Kind hearts provided locals with a very special Christmas

Kristen Booth
28th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
VOLUNTEERS served more than 70 meals to community members who attended the ‘Home Alone’ Christmas lunch this week.

Emerald’s St Luke’s Anglican Church and Salvation Army combined to spread joy and create a welcoming environment for people who were alone on Christmas Day.

Reverend Jen Hercott said it was a fantastic day with close to 80 people from two-years-old up to about 92-years-old.

“It was a fun day,” she said.

“There was a real sense of community and everyone who was there was incredibly grateful.

“There was laughing, talking, strangers became friends, and everyone was full of Christmas joy.”

Close to 80 community members attended the lunch.
The Emerald volunteers served families and individuals who were new to town, going through a tough time or were on their own this Christmas.

Rev Hercott said one gentleman who was farm-sitting near Clermont travelled all the way to Emerald for the festive lunch.

“From the churches perspective, it’s one of the commands of Jesus that we give up our own needs and wants to serve others,” she said.

“It filled them (volunteers) with joy to help these people.”

Through the support of local businesses, Rev Hercott said they were able to bless families, who couldn’t attend the lunch, with groceries that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

Families and individuals gathered as a community to ensure no one had to spend Christmas alone.
“I was moved to tears by the generosity of the community,” she said.

“I felt so blessed to be part of a town with such a heart for those who have no one.

“Our sincere gratitude goes out to Emerald IGA, Fair Dinkum Meats, la Porta Rossa, Evergreen Farm, Fairburn Bakery and the countless generous locals without who this event would not have been able to happen.”

The salvation army bus also took people to and from the event to ensure everyone was able to attend.

Emerald volunteers blessed community members with a full Christmas Day lunch.
Rev Hercott said the groups were looking forward to another festive lunch in 2020 after hosting a “wonderful event that allows us to show the love of Jesus to our community”.

“There was such joy and love and peace in that place that it would be a shame not to do it again,” she said.

