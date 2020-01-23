Kindy class reaches out to bushfire victims

A CLERMONT kindy class recently had a visit from the local fire department after learning about the devastation of the national bush fire crisis.

The children at Clermont Kindergarten and Day Care received a visit from the Clermont fire department to learn about a fire engine. The visit came after learning about the devastation caused by bush fires.

Centre director Karina Murphy said Miss Britt was explaining to the kindy class how heartbreaking it had been for many people.

“The empathy and compassion of our children was overwhelming as they took the time to draw pictures for those that had been affected by the devastation,” she said.

A firefighter cooling down a koala with water.

The centre approached the local fire department to see if they would “do us the honour of coming for a visit” to teach the children a few things about the fire engine.

On Tuesday, January 21, Barry, Hannah, Alistair and Corbin from the local fire department stopped by and let the children investigate the truck, listen to the siren and ask loads of questions.

Praying for rain.

“At first the children were a little shy but soon came around and could not stop asking question after question,” Ms Murphy said.

“The thermal camera was a big hit as they pointed it toward the educators.

“The control panel on the back was extremely interesting to all the children with dial, switches and levers to push pull and turn.”

Ms Murphy said it was a great opportunity to teach the next generation about emergency services and to get to know valued members of the community.