Kindy kids explore community spirit

A LOCAL kindergarten is teaching children the importance of giving back to the community, as they provide for organisations throughout Emerald.

In keeping with the spirit of Christmas, Emerald Community Kindergarten has encouraged the students to provide for others and to show their giving nature.

The children in each group baked goods and dropped them off to various community groups around the town, including the fire station and the police station.

Making it an excursion, the not-for-profit kindergarten also paid a visit to the local nursing home, where the children sang a couple of songs for the people living there.

As part of their most recent initiative, Emerald Community Kindergarten staff, families and children, collected donations for the CQ Pet Rescue as part of their community partnerships.

Kindy staff member Kelly Ambrey said Pet Rescue advertised that they were in urgent need of donations of pet supplies, such as dog and cat food, so the staff and families collected a wide range of donations from dog treats to cat litter.

"The families thought it would be nice to put together some donations.

"We collected donations from our families and our staff, the children brought in various things and we put them into the office in a big basket ready for collection.”

To say thank you for the support, the kindergarten recently received a visit from CQ Pet Rescues' Jo Mackenzie, who talked to the children about all the dogs and cats looking for homes.

She thanked the children and staff for the donations of much needed supplies.

She was also joined by special foster care puppy 'Blitz', a five week old cattle dog cross.

Ms Ambrey said the children absolutely adored the pup.

"The puppy walked around and all the kids got to have a pat,” she said.

"It was really good, I think everyone wanted to take him home.”

Ms Ambrey said the spirit of Christmas was all about learning and giving.

"When we were doing the cooking, we talked to the children about what those particular people did and what they can do to help,” she said.

"They were involved in the whole process.

"It was very much a child led experience.

"It's about giving and recognising those important community groups that do things for other people.”