Kings of the north: Billy’s bold NRL plan for Coast

Maroons legend Billy Moore says an NRL team based on the Sunshine Coast is not financially affordable, but he posed an allegiance be brokered with the second Brisbane team should they enter the competition in 2023. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

BILLY Moore says having an NRL team based on the Sunshine Coast is out of the question but the league legend has pushed for an allegiance to be brokered with a second Brisbane team.

As speculation surrounds where the NRL's 17th team will be based, the Mooloolaba businessman said the sheer cost of running an NRL club made it financially unaffordable for the Coast to sustain its own.

The former CEO of Sunshine Coast Rugby League said it costs between $25-30 million in base revenue each year and that NRL grants only cover a fraction of the costs.

"It is very big, serious business," Moore said.

"Unless you have a leagues club or a wealthy private benefactor, it's very difficult to afford.

"Those numbers are imposing, particularly to have a sustainable model."

With the decibel levels ever-increasing around talks of a second Brisbane team being lucky number 17, Moore says the Coast has a window of opportunity to strike gold.

The 200-gamer posed clubs like Sunshine Coast, Redcliffe Dolphins and Norths Devils push to tap into a second Brisbane team and make the northern corridor a strong hold.

Moore said the Brisbane Broncos heartland already overlaps into the city's south and western suburbs but believed the north was there to be claimed.

"That northern corridor is the only way. You'd be almost like a satellite club, play out of Suncorp Stadium and be a direct feeder to north of Brisbane all the way up to the Coast," he said.

"Twenty years from now there will be half a million people here, 800,000 in Moreton Bay. These are heavyweight numbers.

"Talent wise, there's a sensational amount from here, there's so much raw talent."

Moore said for the move to work it would require on-field success from the get-go and marketed properly to unite the three Intrust Super Cup rivals.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg came out last week saying Brisbane is in "the box seat" to get an extra team if the game expands in 2023.

The Broncos have long opposed the introduction of another NRL team in Brisbane but Moore said they shouldn't worry.

"People love a cross city rivalry," Moore said.

"Broncos shouldn't fear competition, they should fear weak competition.

"Guaranteed competitiveness would guarantee huge revenue.

"Look at the Broncos rivalry with the Cowboys now, it's made them stronger.

"Another team in Brisbane is paramount and it will ultimately make our Queensland team stronger as well."