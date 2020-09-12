Menu
A woman has carved out a surprisingly lucrative X-rated niche on OnlyFans, claiming she makes $10k a month
Lifestyle

Kinky way woman makes $10k a month

by Hannah Frishberg, NY Post
12th Sep 2020 10:29 AM

This salary isn't ruff to fetch.

While working as an optician, Jenna Phillips started an account on OnlyFans for extra cash. After 18 months of posting "vanilla content" on the fan-subscription platform, the Austin, Texas, resident realised her longtime fetish for acting like a dog could be much more lucrative.

"I have always acted like a puppy, but not in a sexual way at first. I used to pretend I was a puppy when I was growing up," Phillips, 21, told the Mirror. "Looking back on it now, it's kind of always been there. I just didn't know there was a scene - I just thought it was my personality."

@puppygirljenna

I was REALLY hungry 😋 ##fyp ##foryou ##prank ##lol ##funnyvideos ##viral ##tiktok ##puppylife ##puppydog ##puppygirljenna ##puppycheck ##puppychallenge

♬ original sound - puppygirljenna


Phillips said she met two men who opened her eyes to the fact that her fetish was an entire subculture, and she began posting far kinkier videos - to great success. She has since grown a massive online following, gaining over 215,100 TikTok followers since March, and earning enough money via her OnlyFans - $10,000 a month, she told Vice - that she was able to quit working as an optician and dedicate herself to full-time puppy play.

"It's insane," she told the outlet. "I never thought my weird dog kink would be looked at by a broad audience, or that so many people would like/care about it. It still blows my mind."

@puppygirljenna

I love toilet paper 🧻 ##fyp ##foryou ##prank ##lol ##funnyvideos ##viral ##tiktok ##puppylife ##puppydog ##puppygirljenna ##puppycheck ##puppychallenge

♬ original sound - puppygirljenna

Her TikTok features videos of her eating dog food, making a mess and being ordered outside as punishment, crawling around with a tennis ball in her mouth and performing other doglike behaviour, often while wearing a collar.

"When it comes to pet play, the majority of girls do kittens, foxes or rabbits, and the majority of puppies are men," she told the Mirror of her niche occupation. "I thought about it for a long time when I first got into pet play. I feel like a dog," so that's what she decided to be.

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Kinky way woman makes $10k a month

Jenna Phillips. Picture: Jenna Phillips/TikTok
@puppygirljenna

Nope it’s mine! 🎾 ##fyp ##foryou ##prank ##lol ##funnyvideos ##viral ##tiktok ##puppylife ##puppydog ##puppygirljenna ##puppycheck ##puppychallenge

♬ original sound - puppygirljenna
