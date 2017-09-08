KINNECT named among the best places to work

KINNECT: The team of highly skilled occupational therapists, exercise physiologists, physiotherapists, rehabilitation counsellors and nurses have been making people at work healthy, safe and productive since 1996.

AT the end of November, KINNECT staff will enjoy an all-expenses-paid, three-day cruise, each employee will have a day off for their birthday - on top of annual leave - and their boss will still be striving for ways to create a happier and more inspirational workplace.

KINNECT CEO Kevin Conlon said last week that the Occupational Health service provider, with a base in Emerald, had ranked number 17 in the 2017 Australian Best Places to Work awards, and he was "proud” and "humbled” by the achievement.

Mr Conlon was living in a caravan in Townsville when he started KINNECT with a friend in 1996.

He said in 2012 he had decided the existing work culture was good, but needed to be "great”, and he set a goal to work his way to the top 100 places to work, awarded by Great Place to Work.

"It's the single hardest thing I've ever had to do,” he said.

As well as holidays and birthday leave, KINNECT offers staff uncapped professional development and mentoring programs and incentivised recruitment programs.

There's also transparent pay scales, frequency of performance reviews dictated by staff, and performance-based financial incentives.

"As an Occupational Health provider, it's our inherent belief that individuals who choose to work in the health industry are those that genuinely care for the well-being of others, and are driven by the need to help, care and empower those in need,” Mr Conlon said.

"It's about creating meaningful engagement, opportunities for personal and professional growth, and trying to make their work an enjoyable exper- ience each and every day.”