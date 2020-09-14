Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kirra McLoughlin.
Kirra McLoughlin.
News

Gympie mum's suspicious death to feature on Australian Story

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
14th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE first of a two-part Australian Story special on the suspicious death of young Gympie mother-of-four Kirra McLoughlin will air tonight.

READ ALL ABOUT THE KIRRA MCLOUGHLIN INQUEST

*36 key points from the coronial inquest into Kirra's death

*Kirra's 'agitated' then-boyfriend had dark history

*Kirra's partner confessed to attacking her, inquest hears

The Australian Story special comes on the back of a three-day coronial inquest into Ms McLoughlin's July 2014 death.

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.
Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.

Producer Mayeta Clark attended the inquest at the Gympie District Court.

The episode preview reads:

"Burnt-out former policeman Jamie Pultz is haunted by the suspicious death of Kirra McLoughlin six years ago.

"Kirra was a charismatic young mum he'd met on a domestic violence call-out and he doubted her death, a few months later, was due to natural causes.

"After he left the police, he joined forces with another young ex-cop Tom Daunt.

"Together, they launched their own podcast investigation into why no one had been charged over Kirra's death.

Kirra McLoughlin
Kirra McLoughlin

"Neither of them would anticipate the dark paths they would go down or their startling discoveries."

The inquest uncovered a huge amount of information, recollections and accusations through testimonies given by nearly 30 witnesses.

Part 1 will air tonight from 8pm (AEST) on ABCTV, iview and YouTube.

Part 2 airs Monday September 21.

australian story gympie news gympie region kirra mcloughlin what's on tv
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLL: Projects you want our pollies to fight for

        POLL: Projects you want our pollies to fight for

        Politics Have your say on the things you want our politicians to deliver.

        Nude Lunch event set to go national

        Premium Content Nude Lunch event set to go national

        Information Not even a pandemic will stop the Nude Lunch from bringing people together and...

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        News "We wouldn’t be able to go about the freedoms we can now"

        Young girl injured in motorcycle collision

        Premium Content Young girl injured in motorcycle collision

        Breaking She was taken to hospital with leg, arm and head injuries.