Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Way too deep.
Way too deep.
Basketball

'Kiss Cam' gets really gross and awkward

by Jaclyn Hendricks
3rd Jan 2020 6:03 AM

This is a New Year's kiss the internet won't soon forget.

During Thursday's New York Knicks game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden, a male fan smooched his lady love on the "Kiss Cam", but took things to an awkward new level as he appeared to document the graphic make-out session on his smartphone.

The moment naturally made its way to Twitter, which ignited a firestorm of commentary.

"If this game wasn't tough enough, they just showed a couple in full open mouth kiss for at least 10 seconds on the Kiss Cam. Get me out of here," Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl tweeted.

"LOL this poor child was traumatized at MSG and it wasn't bc of the Knicks," Sports Illustrated's Jessica Smetana wrote.

"He got caught on the kiss cam recording himself eating face," another posted.

While the kiss may have caught spectators at MSG off guard, it didn't distract the Knicks, who crushed the Blazers, 117-93.

More Stories

Show More
basketball kiss cam nba new york knicks
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        News Arrests for drink and drug driving, and disorderly behaviour notices among those issued

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'

        REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        News The top three most prevalent diseases may come as a surprise.

        Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        premium_icon Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        News CQ mining town starts 2020 on water restrictions