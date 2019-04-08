Inside GoT’s ‘weirdest’ sex scene

ON THE eve of the feverishly anticipated Game of Thrones season finale, Kit Harington is in a reflective mood as he looks back on his career-defining role as Jon Snow.

With Snow largely regarded as the most popular character in the series, the 32-year-old London-born actor speaks candidly with news.com.au about his rise to fame, how GOT helped to popularise the hipster beard, and that awkward sex scene with Emilia Clarke, aka Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season premieres exclusively on Foxtel on Monday April 15 at 11am.

"Well, it's odd, isn't it?" Harrington asks. "Emilia and I were best friends over a seven-year period by the time we had to kiss. Usually the love-interest aspect of a story happens early on in a series, so you don't know each other well by the time you're being intimate with that person.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

"So with Emilia, we'd be looking at each other, and we'd be laughing when we had to do intimate scenes. The thing is, Emilia, myself and my wife Rose (Leslie) are all very good friends," he says. "So, it's weird."

"As actors, it's our job but there's an element of weirdness to it when you're having dinner, the three of you, and someone asks, 'How was your scene today?'" he laughs. "But I mean, Emilia is wonderful, I love her, and I've loved working with her. And really, it's not hard to have to kiss her. But I did like pretending it was," he recalls. "I'd pretend to throw up when we had to kiss."

Jon Snow and Daenarys' much-talked about sex scene. Picture: HBO

Clarke concurs when we speak to her later that day.

"Oh yes," she says, rolling her eyes. "That was lovely when Kit would pretend to be sick every time he had to look at me," she jokes. "We giggled a lot, especially the first time we started shooting together because, as Kit says, the three of us hung out together a lot. We're good friends."

With wife Rose Leslie at the Game Of Thrones’ season 8 premiere. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

And how comfortable is Harrington when the shoe is on other foot and his wife engages in intimate scenes? He met Rose on the GoT shoot when she played his first love interest, Ygritte (who appeared in seasons 2 through 4). She currently stars in The Good Fight.

"I don't think it's ever comfortable to watch that, and that's the weird thing about acting, isn't it? I went to see a movie Rose did called Honeymoon where she spends half the movie snogging another one of my friends, (Penny Dreadful actor) Harry Treadaway!" he says, shaking his head.

"I sat there and about five minutes into the movie I had to close my eyes. Then I realised I was sitting between Harry and Rose and I thought, 'This is awful, this is awful. I'm watching this movie where they play a couple on a honeymoon!'" he laughs. "So, it's not pleasant; it's never pleasant, no, because you do really feel something in the moment. Also, Rose is an incredible actor. So you're watching her thinking, 'I really believed that you love this guy!'"

Game of Thrones will shortly launch its eighth and final season. Picture: HBO

When Harington began his journey as Jon Snow, he came into the series as a relatively anonymous theatre actor who had starred in the London stage production of War Horse.

He's had difficulties adjusting to fame over the years. "Look, it's an odd situation to be in. There are times when I've been a prick and I've been egotistical. I got wrapped up in myself," he says. "But I've always had people around me who've been truthful with me. Looking back, there's not much I'd change."

Harington's famed unruly locks are shorn during our interview. "I recently cut my hair off and the hairdresser said, 'Do you want it? Do you want to sell it?' he laughs loudly. "I said, 'No, no, that would be weird'." Harington says cutting his hair helped him to move on from GoT. "Yes," he nods. "I left Jon Snow on the floor."

Speaking of his much-celebrated hair, Game of Thrones is well regarded as being responsible for reviving the popularity of the hipster beard. "It's interesting. I think when Thrones came along, this fashion for beards began, and we probably had something to do with that. I think we influenced fashion a bit, we influenced the way stories are told on TV a bit.

"The thing about Jon is that he's a very emo character. He's broody. If he were born into a modern drama, he'd be the goth guy in a band who's just depressed the whole time," he laughs. "Thinking about it, we probably made a lot of goth kids out there very happy."