Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A cat was allegedly beaten with a steel bar two weeks ago by a CQ man.
A cat was allegedly beaten with a steel bar two weeks ago by a CQ man.
News

Kittens in dire straits after mother beaten with steel bar

Steph Allen
19th Nov 2019 4:11 PM | Updated: 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTER of kittens have been found on their own and in poor condition after their mother was allegedly attacked by a man with a steel bar two weeks ago.

 

Related: Man attacks cat with steel bar

 

The Central Queensland man who allegedly beat the cat with a steel bar and shattered its leg will face "possible prosecution".

The cat is still in veterinary care at Wacol in Brisbane.

 

A litter of kittens were found in poor condition.
A litter of kittens were found in poor condition.

"A litter of kittens was later found that were not doing too well because of the loss of their mother," RSPCA Media and Community Relations' Michael Beatty said.

"The cat was well known (at a CQ business and staff used to feed her)."

The kittens are now in foster care.

cats editors picks kittens rspca steel bar
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labour hire provider fined tens of thousands

        Labour hire provider fined tens of thousands

        News Monstershield Pty Ltd was fined for operating without a licence.

        Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        premium_icon Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        Rural What does this move mean for South Burnett farmers whose details are published on...

        WEATHER WATCH: Thunderstorms approach Central Highlands

        WEATHER WATCH: Thunderstorms approach Central Highlands

        Weather But will predicted storm activity bring any much-needed rain?

        BREAKING: Workers to re-enter evacuated CQ mine today

        premium_icon BREAKING: Workers to re-enter evacuated CQ mine today

        News The mining company has given an update on re-entry