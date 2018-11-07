Menu
Login
Joe Carter has etched his name into the record books.
Joe Carter has etched his name into the record books.
Cricket

No balls, sixes and a new one-over world record

by AP
7th Nov 2018 3:31 PM

TWO New Zealand batsmen have combined to set a world record by hitting 43 runs, including six sixes, from a single over in a domestic one-day cricket match.

Joe Carter and Brett Hampton were helped by two no-balls as they set the record while batting for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy match.

The pair hit 4, 6 from a no ball, 6 from a no ball, 1, 6, 6 and 6 from the bowling of Central's South Africa-born medium fast bowler Willem Ludick.

The bowler, who went into his 10th over with figures of 1-42, returned 1-85.

The previous record for a List A one-day match was 39 runs from an over, set by Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura while batting for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi against Abahani Ltd in the Dhaka Premier League.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. Get Sport HD + Entertainment with no lock in contract and no iQ4 set up costs. SIGN UP TODAY! T&C's Apply

Related Items

brett hampton cricket joe carter one-day match world record

Top Stories

    Celebrate the Nogoa

    Celebrate the Nogoa

    News Five things to do around the Central Highlands this weekend.

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    News Boots will celebrate his 20th birthday next year.

    Regional towns now suffer

    Regional towns now suffer

    News Australia Post outlets have been forced to pick up the pieces.

    Karts are now on track

    Karts are now on track

    News Two years of hard work and persistence is set to pay off.

    Local Partners