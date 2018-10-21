Menu
Login
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges.
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges. Jesper Wittorff
Crime

Kiwi tourist blows her licence driving wrong way down street

21st Oct 2018 9:11 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

A TEEN tourist from New Zealand who drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Byron Bay last night then blew twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police were conducting mobile random breath tests in the Byron Bay CBD about 12.15am this morning when they observed the 18-year-old driving down the street, with four passengers on board.

Her car was stopped on Lawson St and she was subjected to a road side breath test that produced a positive result.

As a result she was detained for a formal breath analysis at Byron Bay Police Station, which have a reading of 0.108 grams of alcohol.

She was charged with mid-range PCA and her licence was suspended.

byron bay byron bay police editors picks mid-range drink driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Intense day at the races

    Intense day at the races

    News More than 3000 guests were on course for the highly anticipated Emerald 100 race day.

    • 21st Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Working to strengthen local food chain

    Working to strengthen local food chain

    News Meet the Food Innovators will take place in Emerald

    Community tribute to a Clermont icon

    Community tribute to a Clermont icon

    News Former state MP Vince Lester has been awarded for his service.

    Smashing health goals

    Smashing health goals

    News Great result from CQ health challenge.

    Local Partners