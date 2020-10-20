Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Travel

Kiwis stopped from entering Qld

by Shae McDonald
20th Oct 2020 7:56 PM

 

The number of New Zealanders who have escaped Australia's travel bubble have now spread into Queensland.

Two Kiwis tried to enter the sunshine state on Sunday and Monday.

It's understood they had flown from Sydney.

Instead, they were stopped at the border and placed into hotel quarantine.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles on Tuesday said there had been no further consideration about the matter because it showed the restrictions for people from hotspots and international locations was continuing to work.

It came as Queensland recorded another day of no new cases of COVID-19.

New Zealand's travel bubble arrangement with New South Wales and the Northern Territory came unstuck almost as soon as it kicked off on Friday, after it was revealed several people had left those states and travelled to other jurisdictions.

The situation has led to an escalation in tensions between Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the federal government.

And South Australia on Tuesday decided to join the travel bubble and welcome flights from New Zealand after 12 Kiwis had arrived at Adelaide airport at the weekend.

 

Originally published as Kiwis stopped from entering Qld

More Stories

coronavirus covid editors picks new zealand nsw nz qld travel travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman stole $3k from CQ business to maintain drug habit

        Premium Content Woman stole $3k from CQ business to maintain drug habit

        Crime The 28 year old was caught as part of a covert operation targeting drug use in the region.

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics Where candidates of Qld election stand on issue of euthanasia

        Rocky racing loses great mate in Wayne Twigg

        Premium Content Rocky racing loses great mate in Wayne Twigg

        News Remembering Twiggy’s passion for all things thoroughbred.

        Calls for permanent leadership at two CQ high schools

        Premium Content Calls for permanent leadership at two CQ high schools

        Education “To have the leader of a school being a temporary appointment for over 12 months is...