Superhuman freak stuns world

BASKETBALL fans across the globe went into meltdown over the pyrotechnics of NBA star Klay Thompson, who made a mockery of the sport by draining three-pointers for fun on Tuesday (AEDT).

Playing for Golden State against Chicago, Thompson caught fire like we've never seen before and went on a rampage as he single-handedly destroyed the Bulls - and basketball logic - by launching from beyond the arc with ludicrous success.

Thompson nailed 10 three-pointers before half-time - equalling Chandler Parsons' record for the most three-pointers in a single half.

He quickly took his tally to 13 midway through the third quarter and equalled teammate Steph Curry's record for the most threes ever in a single game.

Curry set the mark against New Orleans in 2016 but that quickly disappeared into Thompson's rearview mirror as he went on to bigger and better things, shattering the historic number with more than a quarter to go.

He hit his 14th three from his 24th attempt with five minutes left in the third term.

The history-making three also gave him 50 points for the third time in his career, hitting the half-century mark in just 27 minutes of game time. Oh, and he did it all while wearing a headband to cover up a bloody cut caused by a stray Damian Jones elbow.

Klay Thompson was in fine form.

The Bulls faithful were cheering the unbelievable scenes they were being treated to, even though each three was a dagger to the Bulls' heart.

Remarkably, the 28-year-old's astonishing freak show comes after struggling from long range since the season started. Before Tuesday, he'd landed just five of 36 three-point attempts in seven games.

"I just knew I was due for a big night," Thompson said after the game. "I knew it was going to fall eventually.

"It's what I do this for, it's those moments to share with teammates. That's why we play basketball."

Thompson was 18 of 29 from the field and had more than double the amount of points as his splash brother Curry, who had 23 for the match.

Thompson was given a breather by coach Steve Kerr shortly after he notched his history-making basket, preventing him from running up his tally as he sat out the entire fourth quarter.

He finished with 52 points and five rebounds as the Warriors won 149-124.

Ben Simmons starred for the 76ers.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons ran riot for Philadelphia as the 76ers overcame Atlanta 113-92 on Tuesday.

The Aussie star had a monster 15-point third quarter and headed into the final term with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

He fell just short of another career triple-double when he - along with JJ Redick and Joel Embiid - was given an early mark by coach Brett Brown and ended the clash with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Sixers in every category.

A less-than-reliable free-throw shooter, Simmons' good day extended to the charity stripe, where he went 5/5.

Simmons' third-quarter performance was the catalyst for his side's win after the score was locked at 47-all at half-time.

A spin-and-dunk in the paint formed part of his highlights reel.