KNIFE ATTACK: A Blackwater girl was arrested after an allegedly stabbing a woman in Redcliffe.
KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs Redcliffe woman

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
14th Jul 2020 7:21 AM
A BLACKWATER girl is being questioned by police after a woman sustained a stab wound to the neck in Redcliffe yesterday evening.

It will be alleged around 6.25pm a 17-year-old girl attended an address on Reedy Street and confronted one of the occupants of the home, a 20-year-old woman who is known to her.

An altercation occurred between the pair where the girl allegedly produced a knife a stabbed the woman.

The girl then fled the scene and the 20-year-old woman was transported by witnesses to Redcliffe Hospital with a life-threatening wound to her neck.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Blackwater girl a short time later as she received treatment in hospital for an injury to her hand.

She has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations are continuing.

