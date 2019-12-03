Menu
Crime

Knifeman on the run as stabbing victim fights to survive

by Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2019 6:48 PM
A MAN is on the run and another in a critical condition after a serious altercation broke out on a Logan street this afternoon.

Police and paramedics rushed to the aid of a man on Dol St, Woodridge, who had reportedly been seriously injured in the broad-daylight knife attack just before 5pm.

The man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed several times in his neck and chest, and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.

He has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police remain nearby to the Woodridge crime scene to search for the offender.

