Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kamie Jessie Kruger knocked a drink out of another woman's hand, landing her before court.
Kamie Jessie Kruger knocked a drink out of another woman's hand, landing her before court.
News

Knocking drink out of woman’s hand takes unexpected turn

Carlie Walker
27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Knocking a drink out of someone's hand at a Hervey Bay hotel had unexpected consequences for one woman.

Kamie Jessie Kruger appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week and pleased guilty to one count of assault.

The court heard she was at the Bayswater Hotel in Urangan when she approached another woman at the bar.

Kruger said "hello c**t" and knocked the drink from the other woman's hand.

The court heard the other woman's partner then grabbed Kruger and threw her to the ground.

The court heard Kruger could not recall the incident and the "whole night was a bit fuzzy".

She had travelled from Brisbane to appear in court.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Kruger was affected by alcohol at the time and had been attacked herself.

She had no criminal history.

Kruger was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

assault crime crime queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Hundreds show up to support community heroes

        Premium Content GALLERY: Hundreds show up to support community heroes

        Community Communities across the region celebrated Australia Day with awards and by welcoming new citizens.

        Upgrades for CQ jockey clubs with share of $2.8M in funding

        Premium Content Upgrades for CQ jockey clubs with share of $2.8M in funding

        Horses Projects are expected to create more than 100 new jobs across Queensland.

        WINNERS: Full list of the region’s Australia Day award recipients

        Premium Content WINNERS: Full list of the region’s Australia Day award...

        News Outstanding individuals, groups, clubs and events have been recognised across the...

        Memorial team’s emotional win at CQ league carnival

        Premium Content Memorial team’s emotional win at CQ league carnival

        Rugby League “To make the grand final was one thing but then winning it under her name, that’s...