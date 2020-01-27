Menu
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash

27th Jan 2020 5:57 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM

 

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash aged 41.

TMZ first reported the iconic basketballer died in an accident in Calabasas, California. It was later reported one of Bryant's four daughters, Gianna Maria, 13, was also killed in the crash.

The LA County Sheriff's office tweeted five people were confirmed dead, with no survivors in the crash. The authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

The NBA's most well-known reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter Bryant was travelling to a basketball game with his teenage daughter when the helicopter crashed.

The Los Angeles Times reports Bryant died when the helicopter he was in crashed into hills amid foggy conditions shortly before 10am Sunday local time.

The crash reportedly sparked a brush fire that made it difficult for emergency workers in their initial rescue efforts.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not on board, reports say. The pair have three other daughters apart from Gianna Maria - Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Capri is the youngest of the four and was born in June last year.

Bryant is one of the most famous players to ever step foot on a basketball court. He has scored the fourth-most points of anyone in the league's history, being surpassed just last week by fellow superstar LeBron James.

Starting with The Los Angeles Lakers in 1996, Bryant enjoyed a professional career spanning two decades as he became the face of the iconic NBA franchise.

He won five NBA championships with the Lakers and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in two NBA Finals campaigns.

An 18-time All-Star, Bryant was recognised as the league's MVP in 2008 and was also a two-time Olympic gold medallist, helping guide the USA to titles in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.

Known as Black Mamba, Bryant retired in 2016, signing off by dropping 60 points in his final game.

The helicopter Bryant was in was described as a Sikorsky S-76, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for best short animated film, Dear Basketball, which was based on a letter he wrote to the sport in 2015.

Sports stars anc celebrities from around the world started paying tribute to Bryant on social media after the tragic news was confirmed.

 

 

 

 

 

Kobe Bryant has tragically died.

West's Kobe Bryant, of the Los Angeles Lakers, smiles as he stands next to East's LeBron James, of the Miami Heat, during the NBA basketball All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2011. The West won 148-143. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The accident is under investigation.
Fire crews attend the scene of the scene of helicopter crash in Calabasas. Picture: LA County Sheriff/Twitter.Source:Supplied
The accident is under investigation. Source - Channel 9

