Family horrified as man crushed by bus

The popular tourist spot is located towards the tip of the North Island in New Zealand.

The popular tourist spot is located towards the tip of the North Island in New Zealand.

The family of a 68-year-old South Korean man watched in horror yesterday as he was run over and killed by a tour bus as he sandboarded at a popular tourist spot.

Police Inspector Wayne Ewers said the tourist died instantly at the Te Paki sand dunes at the northern tip of New Zealand on Monday afternoon.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the accident happened at about 1.40pm as the man sandboarded down Te Paki's famous dune to the stream.

It appeared neither he nor the bus driver saw each other.

The tragedy was witnessed by a large number of people, including the victim's wife, son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, who had been planning to return to South Korea later this week.

The giant Te Paki sand dunes at 90 Mile Beach on the North Island of New Zealand are a popular tourist location.

The bus driver, employed by a Kaitaia company, was badly shaken, Insp Ewers said, but neither he nor anyone else had been injured.

The bus company sent another vehicle to Te Paki to collect the passengers.

The police Serious Crash and Commercial Vehicle Inspection units are both investigating, while WorkSafe NZ is also likely to conduct an inquiry. The bus has been impounded for an examination.

The man's body has been taken to Kaitaia, and the death has been referred to the coroner, who will decide if a post-mortem examination is required.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and has been republished with permission.